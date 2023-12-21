'Remain vigilant': Police sounding alarm about robberies in downtown Vancouver
Shop owners are being encouraged to test their security systems as police investigate a rash of robberies targeting small businesses in downtown Vancouver.
There have been nine such robberies reported since the end of October, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Witnesses have described the suspect as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, with a medium build and dark hair.
"The suspect has typically been armed with a knife while he walked around the counter and emptied the cash registers," Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement.
"It’s a good idea for merchants to test their security equipment to ensure everything is working, and to know how to view and retrieve the footage for police."
Authorities did not reveal how much money the robber has made off with in total, or which shops were targeted.
In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department asked workers to "remain vigilant" and call 911 if they are robbed or "notice suspicious behaviour."
