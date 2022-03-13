Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.
Three engineers have been disciplined nearly eight years after British Columbia's worst mining disaster.
The tailings dam at the Mount Polley copper and gold mine failed in August 2014, releasing more than 20 cubic metres of mining wastewater into surrounding waterways in B.C.'s Interior.
Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia, the regulatory and licensing body for the professions of engineering and geoscience in B.C., says in a statement is has concluded its disciplinary proceedings against three individuals who worked on the mine.
The regulator says the proceedings followed a years-long investigation that was one of the most complex it has undertaken.
The regulator reviewed thousands of documents including contracts, technical reports and drawings, correspondence and daily site reports.
Former engineers Todd Martin and Stephen Rice were ordered to pay $94,000 and $132,000, respectively, in fines and legal fees after the panel found both acted unprofessionally.
Laura Fidel, a junior engineer at the time of the catastrophe, was ordered to complete education courses and had her professional registration suspended for two months.
“This marks the final chapter in a long and difficult story for our province and our professions,” CEO Heidi Yang says in the statement.
“The conclusion of these cases, combined with resources we've developed to improve dam safety, will strengthen our professions and our province's environmental safeguards.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian airstrike pounds base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.
Canada's defence minister says Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand stepped up the federal government's condemnation of Russia on Sunday, accusing the country of 'unforgiveable' aggression and war crimes in Ukraine following a recent attack that killed 35 people.
Russia and Ukraine give brightest assessment yet of progress in talks on war
Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet on Sunday of progress in their talks on the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within days.
Canadians campaign to stop condo development at D-Day landing site
A group of Canadians is petitioning the federal government to stop a proposed condo development on Juno Beach in France, where hundreds of Canadians died during the D-Day landings of the Second World War.
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who travelled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
A bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy at dawn on Sunday, killing a young mother, Italian firefighters said.
Invasion jolts Russia's friends in tiny West-leaning Moldova
Across the border from war-engulfed Ukraine, tiny, impoverished Moldova, an ex-Soviet republic now looking eagerly westward, has watched with trepidation as the Russian invasion unfolds.
Official: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb
A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia's defence minister said Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
New community health centre opening this week in Greater Victoria
A new community health centre will open this week in Greater Victoria, before its ongoing renovation and expansion is complete.
-
Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.
Three engineers have been disciplined nearly eight years after British Columbia's worst mining disaster.
-
Girl Guides return to door-to-door cookie sales after 2-year pandemic hiatus
For the first time in two years, many B.C. residents will soon be getting a knock on their door from local Girl Guides selling cookies.
Calgary
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
-
Shooting at southeast Calgary apartment building under investigation
Calgary police say they are investigating a shooting that took place at a southeast apartment building early Sunday morning.
-
Markstrom stops 19 pucks in shutout, Lindholm nets 30th as Flames blank Red Wings
It was more difficult than perhaps it should have been given Calgary's 31-5 edge in shots after two periods, but the red-hot Flames won again on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
-
University of Alberta Students' Union disappointed by decision to drop mask mandate
Students and staff at the University of Alberta will no longer be mandated to wear masks starting March 16.
-
Bottle drive collecting donations to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
A week-long bottle drive in Edmonton is collecting donations to support humanitarian and military aid efforts in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Transport truck full of live fish rolls over on busy Toronto highway
A ramp at one of Toronto's busiest highway interchanges has been shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over.
-
Patrick Brown joins race to lead Conservative Party of Canada
Patrick Brown has officially joined the race to lead the federal Conservatives.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area students among Ont. Hwy 401 crash victims
Montreal-area students were among those killed in the Saturday Highway 401 crash near Quinte West, Ont. according to local police.
-
Quebec sugar shack owners say the COVID-19 pandemic saved the iconic industry
Sugar shack owners across Quebec are reopening their dining rooms for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and strangely, they are crediting the novel coronavirus with revitalizing their industry.
-
Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec Saturday
Quebec is lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the province Saturday, with only mask mandates remaining in effect for the time being.
Winnipeg
-
Russian airstrike pounds base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.
-
What changes are coming to Manitoba's public health orders this week?
The Manitoba government is making big changes to public health orders this coming week.
-
How Andrew Harris is using coffee to give back to the community
Hometown hero Andrew Harris is using a popular caffeinated drink to give back to the community.
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
Sask.'s largest cheerleading competition returns after COVID-19 hiatus
After a couple years off, the Warman Cheer Classic made its return as the first full-scale cheerleading competition in the country without restrictions.
Regina
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
Regina Police arrest male driving stolen vehicle, evading police
Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 35-year-old man after he evaded police in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.
-
Sask.'s largest cheerleading competition returns after COVID-19 hiatus
After a couple years off, the Warman Cheer Classic made its return as the first full-scale cheerleading competition in the country without restrictions.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Missing fisherman found following search off the coast of Canso, N.S.
A missing fisherman has been found following a search and rescue mission that took place off the coast of Canso, N.S., Sunday.
-
Crews repair power outages in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia after windy storm
Newfoundland power crews were continuing to restore electricity Sunday evening to almost 1,200 customers after a strong wind and rain storm swept across the Atlantic region over the weekend.
London
-
Southwestern Ontario area Paralympians bringing home medals
Canada may have lost 5-0 to their rival Americans in the 2022 Paralympic Sledge Hockey final, but area Paralympians are bringing home some hardware
-
COVID restrictions remain at some businesses and sectors
It wasn’t an easy decision, but the owners of Fig Studio Kitchen in Ripley have decided to keep asking their patrons for vaccine passports, until the end of March
-
'Let us get them'; Local Fire Departments retrieve more than a dozen hockey nets from ponds
Area fire departments are urging the public not to attempt to retrieve hockey nets left on storm water ponds
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay plays host to regional ringette championship
North Bay has played host to hundreds of ringette players, coaches, fans, and officials for an end of the season regional championship
-
Uptick in people wanting to volunteer
Volunteer Sudbury is a non profit organization that matches people willing to give of their time with organizations that need help
-
Comedy show raising money for Sault Helping Hands
The Way Too Funny Comedy Tour is making a stop at The Machine Shop in Sault Ste. Marie later this month and part of the proceeds raised will be going toward Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands
Kitchener
-
Mask mandates, wedding ring found, Arkells help out: Top stories of the week
The decision to terminate mask mandates, a wedding ring found in Elora, and Waterloo Region getting ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees round out the top stories of the week.
-
Crash into hydro pole causes partial closure of major Cambridge road
A collision into a hydro pole in Cambridge has caused a major road to be partially closed off.
-
Ontario reports nine COVID-19-related deaths, 228 people in intensive care
Ontario is reporting nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday as well as 228 people in intensive care.