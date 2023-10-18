Recycling truck collides with, kills 12-year-old biking to school in Pitt Meadows, RCMP say
A child is dead after a crash in Pitt Meadows Wednesday morning.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of 116A Avenue and 196B Street, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.
Police said in a statement that a 12-year-old cyclist had been hit by a recycling truck at the intersection. The boy was biking to school at the time of the crash, according to police.
Images from the scene show a bicycle helmet on the pavement next to several evidence markers.
Paramedics and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but the boy died at the scene, Mounties said.
The driver of the recycling truck remained at the scene and is co-operating, police said, adding that impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The area where the crash occurred is a suburban neighbourhood with an irregular street grid. Only some of the streets have sidewalks.
The Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended the scene. The serious crimes unit has conduct of the investigation, police said.
Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement investigators could also be seen at the scene Wednesday.
"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families of everyone involved," said Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Martin Guay, in the release.
"This is a tragic and devastating loss for our community."
Mounties described their investigation as "active and ongoing." They're asking witnesses and people with dash cam or surveillance video of the area to come forward.
Ridge Meadows RCMP can be reached at 604-463-6251, police said, adding that the detachment's Victim Services program is available for anyone who witnessed the incident.
Victim Services can be reached at 604-467-7650.
