VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP have released a surveillance photo of a suspect they believe is connected to an attempted sexual assault.

Mounties released the photo Tuesday in connection to the December 2019 case, in hope of furthering the investigation.

Police were called to the Guildford library on Dec. 13 after a woman reported a man had tried to kiss her, without her consent. She was not injured in the incident, police said.

Police describe the man as a 35- to 40-year-old white man with a slim build. He is believed to be between 5’8” and 5’10”.

At the time, the man was wearing a red and green toque, and a grey jacket with yellow stripe running down the sleeves. Police believe the man might be homeless.

If you have any information on this incident, or know who the man is, Surrey RCMP are asking you to contact them at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.