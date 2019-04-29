Recognize this man? RCMP looking for subject of Vaisakhi photo
Twitter user @amdtakhar posted this photo of an older man taking a photo at Surrey's Vaisakhi parade.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 3:53PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 5:02PM PDT
Surrey RCMP are asking the public to help locate a man for a good cause.
A Twitter user named @amdtakhar posted a photo showing an older South Asian man wearing a blue and grey jacket, slacks and a dark coloured turban standing alongside two RCMP officers at an event in Surrey earlier this month.
The user said the man had waited 20 minutes in line to meet the officers, but didn't have a camera.
"He just wanted the honour of standing alongside two @SurreyRCMP members," @amdtakhar wrote. "I’m sharing his picture as a reminder that a simple photo opp can mean so much."
Surrey RCMP noticed the photo and say they want to present the man with a copy.
"We would love to present this gentleman with a copy of this photo from the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade," the police force wrote in a Tweet.
If you recognize the man, Surrey RCMP are asking for people to contact its diversity unit at 604-507-5949 or surrey_diversity@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.