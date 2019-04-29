

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to help locate a man for a good cause.

A Twitter user named @amdtakhar posted a photo showing an older South Asian man wearing a blue and grey jacket, slacks and a dark coloured turban standing alongside two RCMP officers at an event in Surrey earlier this month.

This gentlemen waited nearly 20 minutes in line yesterday & when his turn came, he told me he didn’t have a camera. He just wanted the honour of standing alongside two @SurreyRCMP members. I’m sharing his picture as a reminder that a simple photo opp can mean so much. pic.twitter.com/WHk66T0f0V — A. Takhar (@amdtakhar) April 21, 2019

The user said the man had waited 20 minutes in line to meet the officers, but didn't have a camera.

"He just wanted the honour of standing alongside two @SurreyRCMP members," @amdtakhar wrote. "I’m sharing his picture as a reminder that a simple photo opp can mean so much."

Surrey RCMP noticed the photo and say they want to present the man with a copy.

"We would love to present this gentleman with a copy of this photo from the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade," the police force wrote in a Tweet.

If you recognize the man, Surrey RCMP are asking for people to contact its diversity unit at 604-507-5949 or surrey_diversity@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.