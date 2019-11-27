VANCOUVER -- Mounties are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects accused of nine break-ins in Pitt Meadows.

The suspects are accused of breaking into mail boxes, vehicles and storage lockers on Meadow Gardens Way near Lougheed Highway. Ridge Meadows RCMP said they started receiving complaints about the thefts beginning on Oct. 6. Mounties said evidence gathered during their investigation led them to believe the same group of people was responsible for all nine robberies. One man was arrested, but police have released surveillance photos of three other suspects in hopes someone will recognize them.

All three suspects are described as white men wearing dark coloured clothing. One suspect has facial stubble; the second has dark hair and a dark beard; and the third has a stocky build and was wearing a sweatshirt with the Under Armour logo on it.

Tyson Haden Wagner, a 43-year-old Port Coquitlam man, was arrested on Nov. 21 at a Surrey home in connection to the robberies. He has been charged with two counts of break and enter and two counts of possession of stolen property. Police said he is known to them. He was released on $1,000 bail with conditions not to enter Pitt Meadows, and he must attend his next court appearance, which is scheduled on Dec. 5 at Port Coquitlam provincial court.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-462-6251.