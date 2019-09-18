

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A lawn trimmer sold in Canada and the United States is being recalled because of loose screw connections that can "cause moving parts to fly off during operation," according to Health Canada.

The recalled products are STIHL trimmer heads with the model names PolyCut 27-3 and PolyCut 47-3. As of Sept. 5, the company had received one report of an incident of moving parts flying off of one of the trimmers in Canada. No one was injured in that incident, Health Canada said.

There have also been 28 reports of loose bolts or trimmer heads coming apart in the United States, including two cases that resulted in injury.

Nearly 4,000 units of the recalled trimmer parts were sold across Canada between August 2018 and September 2019.

More information on the specific components involved in the recall, including the 11-digit material numbers that can be used to identify the recalled products, can be found on the Health Canada website.

Anyone who has purchased one of the affected products is advised to stop using it and contact any STIHL dealer in Canada to receive a refund.

For more information, customers can contact STIHL Limited by calling 800-267-8445 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., eastern time, Monday to Friday. More information can also be found on the STIHL Limited website.

The Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits people from selling, redistributing, or even giving away products that are subject to a recall.