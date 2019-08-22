

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Federal officials have issued a recall for a children's raincoat and matching pants because drawstrings on the hood could get snagged and strangle the wearer.

Health Canada issued the recall on Thursday for the Wetskins Children's Rainsuit.

The federal agency advises consumers who bought the product to "immediately remove the drawstring," which "can become caught on playground equipment, fences, or other objects and result in strangulation, or in the case of a vehicle, the child being dragged."

The rainsuit is available in yellow or red and in small, medium and large sizes. It was distributed by World Famous Sales of Canada, Inc. between 2014 and 2019. Approximately 7,000 of them were sold.

According to Health Canada, World Famous Sales has not received any reports of incidents or injuries resulting from the product. Consumers can contact World Famous Sales for more information by calling 905-738-4777 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away.