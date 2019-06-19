Read the full report: Oversights of contracted residential services for B.C. youth
A graph from the auditor general's report on youth care shows the number of kids, by age, in contracted residential services.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 11:29AM PDT
An independent audit reveals what B.C.'s auditor general calls a failure to monitor residential services for the province's most vulnerable children and youth in care.
Read more on the report and the context surrounding it in this article