MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. -- Several police cruisers were stationed outside Westview Secondary School in Maple Ridge Friday morning after an image of a note threatening a school shooting began circulating online.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm they are supporting School District 42 with an unspecified threat investigation,” Sgt. Amanda Harnett said in a statement to CTV News.

The threat was written anonymously in three bathroom stalls.

“I’m gonna shoot the school down Dec. 13 be ready,” read one note that written on a garbage can inside the stall.

School District 42 said the threats were general in nature and did not target an individual student or staff member.

“I want to assure you that we take all threats seriously and treat them as credible until we can determine otherwise,” read a notice sent to parents Thursday.

“I understand that’s threats of any kind can cause significant and unnecessary worry for families."

The district’s Safe and Caring School team and the provincial Safer Schools Together team have been notified and are working with staff at Westview Secondary.

The RCMP said officers will remain on at the school Friday out of “an abundance of caution.”

The district is asking parents to remind their kids that “any threat-making behaviour – even as a prank – can have serious disciplinary consequences that may include criminal charges.”

“A lot (parents) have kept their kids home today. My first class there was four people including me in that class and usually there’s like 30," said Matthew Makela, a Grade 10 student.

The 15-year-old said he wasn’t scared that the perpetrator would follow through on the threat.

“I knew it wasn’t gonna happen because if you’re really gonna shoot up a school you wouldn’t leave a note saying that you would,” said Makela.

He believes the notes were just a prank.

“If that’s the case, that’s pretty stupid. I mean you caused all this, you caused the police to come, wasting their time.”

Makela said he was told the person responsible has been caught, but RCMP have not confirmed that. Investigators have asked anyone with information to come forward.

The school district is expected to give an update Friday afternoon.