

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Fort St. John say they're investigating an alleged abduction attempt of a road flagger.

On Sunday, at around 9:30 a.m., RCMP in the northeastern B.C. city say they were told about an incident that had taken place earlier that morning.

They learned that at around 9 a.m., a dark blue van with silver striping drove up to a road flagger on Highway 29 near Szoo Road. The van stopped near the female flagger when a white man opened the back doors and attempted to pull the woman into it.

The woman struggled and the man eventually got back into the van and drove off towards Hudson's Hope, B.C.

The woman said she did not recognize the man.

RCMP from Hudson's Hope, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Grande Prairie are all working together to try to identify the suspect or the vehicle. They're also canvassing nearby properties to speak to potential witnesses.

The vehicle is described as dark blue with silver stripes, chrome on the front grille and barn style rear doors.

RCMP say the suspect is a white male, around 5'9" and did not have an accent when he spoke.

"We're asking for anyone who was in the Charlie Lake area to try to remember if they saw a vehicle matching this description to call the RCMP," said Sgt. Joelle LaChance in a news release. "Your dash cam footage may be able to help us identify the suspect in this crime."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140.