RCMP hopes to roll out body-worn cameras for frontline Mounties by end of 2024

The RCMP is hoping to join other police agencies in rolling out body-worn cameras for front line officers this year.

Chief Supt. Holly Turton told reporters Thursday that the agency will potentially deploy between 10,000 and 15,000 cameras to frontline members across the country, following a successful second round of field testing in Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Nunavut.

“The call for more police transparency has been clearly (made) by the public, and as police we are listening,” Turton said.

“Governments across Canada have also been clear that progress must be made throughout policing and the justice system so that all Canadians and British Columbians (know) that the system is there to protect them,” she continued.

Turton made the announcement at a joint news conference held by the British Columbia Association of Chiefs of Police, as well as members of the Vancouver and Delta police departments.

The association formed a special committee back in 2021 in hopes of creating province-wide consistency for procedures and policies.

Delta police were the first to roll out body-worn cameras back in 2021. The department says 21 front line officers are currently equipped with the technology, with 16 more cameras expected to be deployed early this year.

"I think the body-worn cameras in those circumstances where officers did do misconduct — and it was determined to be so — did their job,” said Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu.

“We describe it in some ways as an independent witness. We do believe that it totally enhances public transparency.”

Last week the Vancouver Police Department began its pilot project, deploying around 80 front line officers with cameras. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/some-vpd-officers-will-wear-body-cameras-next-month-here-s-how-the-pilot-project-will-work-1.6699500?cache=y

Addressing privacy concerns, Turton says the RCMP has conducted a privacy impact assessment to identify potential risks.

“For example, individuals who are not relevant to an incident, but are captured on audio and or video, will have their faces blurred or have sections of the recording redacted, should the video be used in court proceedings.”