RCMP dive team searching for man believed to have drowned in Kamloops

The RCMP's underwater recovery team has been called in after a man was seen being swept away by the Thompson River in Kamloops.

On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., Mounties were called to McArthur Island Park for reports of a "missing male," according to a media release.

"Witnesses indicate the male entered the river and was swept away by the current and did not resurface," the statement reads.

"Civilians attempted to assist but were unable to reach him, and several boats in the area also responded but were also unable to locate the male."

The Kamloops RCMP were joined by the fire department and conducted a search but were unable to find the man, prompting them to call in the specialized dive team.

Police are reminding people that rivers can be unpredictable and dangerous, urging everyone to wear lifejackets when near fast-moving water.