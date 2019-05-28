

CTV News Vancouver





It appears Raptors fever is sweeping the country.

The owner of a Burnaby store that sells vintage sports gear says he's seen an increase in customers looking to show their support of the Toronto basketball team.

Hunter Weiss manages Collector's Den at the Metrotown mall in Burnaby, which specializes in vintage jerseys.

He says Toronto Raptors gear has been flying off the shelves since Round 2 of the NBA playoffs.

"It's been a lot of fun. Not quite Canucks 2011, but it's been a breath of fresh air. Something to cheer for in the city," Weiss told CTV News Vancouver Monday night.

Local bandwagon fans emerged following Saturday night's stunning defeat of the Milwaukee Bucks, which saw the lone Canadian NBA team advance to the finals for the first time ever.

The Raps play their first game of the third round of playoffs against Golden State on Thursday in Toronto.