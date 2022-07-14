'Rapid' spread of avian flu cases prompts call from SPCA for B.C. residents to remove bird feeders

With dozens of confirmed avian flu cases among wild birds in B.C., the provincial SPCA is urging residents to temporarily remove bird feeders to stop the rapid spread of the disease.

The SPCA issued a noticed Wednesday saying positive samples have been confirmed in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior and Northern B.C. According to data from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 44 cases have been confirmed in wild birds the province.

Avian influenza, also known as the "bird flu," can infect many species. The SPCA said horned owls, bald eagles, great blue herons, ducks, geese and a crow have been affected locally. Thousands of birds from local poultry flocks have also been impacted.

"The virus is shed by infected birds through feces and respiratory secretions and is very resilient – the virus can survive in the environment for several months and continue to infect other birds," the SPCA said in a statement.

"Bird feeders facilitate the spread of the disease by encouraging unnatural congregations of birds and attracting other wildlife including predators and rodents."

The SPCA is asking residents to temporarily remove their bird feeders and empty any bird baths to mitigate the spread of the disease.

The animal welfare agency said the virus can cause disease in humans in rare occasions, particularly if they've had close contact with infected birds or contaminated areas.

While the request to remove bird feeders is temporary, the SPCA said it recommends only putting them out between October and March, because there are many natural feeding opportunities for birds in the spring and summer.

Hummingbird feeders have the lowest risk because they're species-specific, but owners should regularly change the nectar and clean the feeders to prevent deadly fungal outbreaks.

Residents can also watch for symptoms of sick birds, the SPCA said.

"Sick birds may appear lethargic, unusually 'fluffed up,' have nasal discharge, coughing and/or sneezing, diarrhea, or have excessively watery eyes or swelling of the head, neck and eyes," the organization said.

Anyone who sees a sick bird can contact the SPCA at 1-855-622-7722 for advice.