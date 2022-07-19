Random COVID-19 testing returns for travellers at Vancouver International Airport, other major Canadian hubs

The federal government has brought back mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers coming into Canada, including those passing through Vancouver International Airport.

The reimplementation comes as the latest Omicron variant drives another surge of infections.

Ottawa says the goal is to detect new variants.

The policy applies to fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

Officials have said they only put the measure on hold to try and reduce bottlenecks, but they believe by switching to an offsite, automated model, things will be much smoother this time around.

“About four to five per cent of international travelers who arrive in Canada will be selected for COVID-19 testing that can provide some valuable information,” said Dr. Issac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist.

“We can determine what proportion of travelers are positive for COVID where they got this infection. It could really help give us a clue as to what's happening in different parts of the world and what's entering Canada.”

The testing will be conducted for free, offsite, either at in-person appointments at select locations or using virtual appointments and self-swab tests.

The ArriveCAN app will make the random selections and travellers will receive an email within 15 minutes of filling out their customs declaration detailing how they can arrange their tests.

If a fully-vaccinated traveller tests positive, a 10-day isolation is required.

Unless exempt, unvaccinated travellers will still have to test on days one and eight of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“I hope it gets better, but if you follow the rules, we’ll be okay, but lots of people don’t believe in it and that’s created a problem too. But I’m happy that’s almost going back to normal now,” said Lo-Ann who had just arrived at YVR after an Alaskan Cruise.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it will follow up with travellers to ensure they’re completing their tests and issue warnings and possible fines for those who don’t comply.

YVR is reminding travellers to follow in-terminal signs and know that ArriveCAN continues to be mandatory for all travellers arriving into Canada.

“As travel measures continue to evolve, we will continue to work with government and federal agencies to ensure travellers are able to move through the airport as efficiently as possible,” an airport spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

With files from CTV News’ Spencer Van Dyk, Mike Le Couteur and Rachel Aiello