Surrey RCMP are warning drivers to avoid what is anticipated to be a large rally Saturday in support of protesting farmers in India.

Police say more than 1,000 vehicles are expected to converge at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in the morning and then travel in a convoy to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver.

The Mounties say they respect the right to peaceful protest but are asking participants to keep COVID-19 restrictions in mind and stay in their own vehicles and wear a mask.

The rally is support of Indian farmers protesting new laws they say will subject them to corporate exploitation by driving down prices for their products.