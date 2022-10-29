Rainfall warnings issued on South Coast as atmospheric river approaches
As much as 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on parts of the Lower Mainland this weekend, as the South Coast sees its second atmospheric river since Thursday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley Saturday morning, saying periods of rain "will gradually intensify" overnight and continue through Sunday evening.
In most of the region, rainfall totals are expected to be in the 50-to-70-millimetre range, but the North Shore mountains and the Howe Sound region should expect 80 to 100 millimetres.
Environment Canada is also warning of high winds, with gusts near 70 km/h forecast for the Boundary Bay area, and sustained winds of 50 km/h possible elsewhere.
"Heavy rain will ease Sunday night with the passage of the system," the weather agency said in its warning.
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."
Rainfall warnings have also been issued for B.C.'s Central and North Coast regions, as well as the west coast of Vancouver Island.
In Abbotsford – where some residents of the Sumas Prairie neighbourhood saw their homes underwater for weeks during last year's catastrophic flooding – the city issued a warning to residents on Friday.
"Residents are asked to avoid or use extreme caution around rising rivers, ensure their storm drains near their house are clear and free of debris, and clear eave troughs," the city said in a statement.
While this weekend's weather is not expected to be as severe as the storms that caused last year's flooding, Abbotsford is once again making sandbags and sand available at its public works yard on King Road.
The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for the entirety of the B.C. coast, including Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii.
A high streamflow advisory means that "river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected," according to the forecast centre.
Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible during a high streamflow advisory.
