Rainfall warning in place for parts of Metro Vancouver, snow expected on Coquihalla Highway

Parts of Metro Vancouver are being advised to brace for a soggy start to the week with a rainfall warning in place for some cities.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for North Vancouver and West Vancouver Monday, saying about 50 millimetres is expected to fall.

"A moist Pacific frontal system will bring heavy rain to the North Shore," the alert says. "The rain will begin this morning and will end late tonight."

People are advised to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Some localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible, the warning says.

It'll still be a wet day for the city of Vancouver, where up to 20 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Monday. Temperatures will remain fairly moderate, with highs of 9 C and lows of 7 C predicted.

Highway snowfall warning

Those travelling between Metro Vancouver and the Interior are being told to prepare for snowy conditions on some routes. On the Coquihalla Highway, up to 15 centimetres is expected to accumulate, a snowfall warning says.

"A frontal system will move across southern B.C. today and tonight bringing rain and snow to the area. Precipitation will initially start as rain this afternoon as the snow level rises above the Coquihalla Summit," Environment Canada's advisory says.

"Rain will change to snow near the summit this evening as the snow level falls to near the summit. Snow will become scattered flurries Tuesday morning and abate near noon."

Environment Canada says the snow could accumulate quickly, making travel difficult at times.

Winter tire rules remain for some

Drivers going on some mountain highway passes like the Coquihalla are still required to have winter tires or chains until April 30. Some highways that don't go through high snowfall areas only require snow tires and chains until March 31.

"These routes are marked with regulatory signs posted on highways throughout the province," a notice from B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says. "We reserve the right to restrict travel at any time of the year depending on road conditions."

Routes in Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast or on parts of Vancouver Island don't require winter tires any time of the year.