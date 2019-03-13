Fresh off inking his first professional contract, Canucks rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes spoke to media today after practice.

And while his swollen ankle will keep him from lacing up his skates for tonight's game against the New York Rangers, Hughes' said the day was still a dream come true.

"I knew for a little while that was planned," said Hughes about signing with the team. "You know, my dream is to play in the NHL and that's what I wanted to do."

While there have been questions about Hughes' size - he's listed at 5'10 and 175 pounds, while the league average in 2018 was 6'1 and 200 pounds - he deferred to fellow rookie Elias Pettersson's standout season.

"It just emphasizes that you don't need to be the strongest guy to have success in the league," said Hughes. "He's obviously proven that and we'll see what I can do."

Hughes underwent an MRI on his ankle Wednesday morning after blocking a shot in an NCAA game last Friday. Like fellow Canuck Brock Boeser and Adam Gaudette, Hughes cut his NCAA career short to make the jump to the pros.

"I haven't talked to anyone too briefly about that, but Gaudette texted me and he's done really well this year, and obviously Brock – everyone loves his story," said the blue-chip prospect.

"It's pretty cool to see college guys come here and have success."

PlayNow.com unveiled the latest betting odds on Hughes on Tuesday, with an almost five-times payout for bettors that lay money on Hughes playing more than 10 ½ games.

The Canucks will host New Jersey on Friday before heading out to Texas on Sunday, where they'll play the Dallas Stars.

Needless to say, Canucks fans will be waiting with bated breath to see the team's top prospect hit the ice.