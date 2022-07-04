Quebec student on life support after transit bus crash on B.C. highway

A student is in "grave condition" following a collision between a courier van and a transit bus on a British Columbia highway last week.

According to B.C. Highway Patrol, the Purolator van and BC Transit bus collided on Thursday near Castlegar. The crash on Highway 3A happened at around 4:30 p.m.

A passenger who'd been in the bus at the time was seriously injured. The 18-year-old's condition is considered "grave," and police said the student is on life support.

She'd been sitting next to the window where the cube van sideswiped the bus, BCHP said in a news release Monday.

Her classmates performed life-saving first aid, and the teen was taken to hospital in Trail, then brought to Kelowna General Hospital.

On Monday, police said she was still on life support but not expected to survive.

She is one of 16 students from Quebec who were on the bus. The group is in the province taking part in a program at the nearby Selkirk College.

The highway was closed for hours as officers gathered evidence.

They're still trying to determine why the driver of the Purolator cube van crossed the centre line, and are looking for witnesses.

"Video from the BC Transit bus showed three vehicles, a blue two-door coupe, a silver SUV, and an older grey Pathfinder, driving behind the courier driver who may have specific information," BCHP said in a statement.

Anyone with more information or video showing "pre-collision driving" is asked to call 250-354-5180.