    Public warning issued after youth allegedly sexually assaulted in North Vancouver park

    The washroom at Inter River Park is seen in this Google satellite image captured on Feb. 28, 2024. The washroom at Inter River Park is seen in this Google satellite image captured on Feb. 28, 2024.
    Mounties issued a public warning Wednesday after a male youth was allegedly sexually assaulted in a North Vancouver park restroom late last week.

    Police said the victim stopped at Inter River Park on Premier Street at about 3 p.m. on Friday to use the restroom. While the victim was using the urinals, police said, someone reportedly "approached and sexually assaulted them from behind." The victim hit the suspect, who then ran away.

    The suspect was described by police as a man in his 30s to 50s. He's about 6' tall, has a medium to large build and was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

    Investigators said the alleged assault was reported to them on Sunday.

    "Police are taking this incident very seriously, actively investigating all leads and are issuing a public alert for the safety of the community," said Const. Mansoor Sahak in a news release. "This investigation is being led by our Special Victims Unit and we commend the victim for coming forward to report this incident."

    Mounties are looking for additional information from the public, particularly from those who may have been near the BMX race track that day. Anyone who may have seen a suspicious person in the area is asked to call police at 604-985-1311. 

