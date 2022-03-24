Public transit will cost more in Metro Vancouver as of July
It's going to cost more to take public transit in Metro Vancouver in a few months' time.
TransLink's board of governors approved a fare hike Thursday that will kick in at the start of July. The average increase approved is 2.3 per cent on both regular and discounted fares.
Cash fares will go up between five and 15 cents, and stored value fares will increase by a maximum of 10 cents.
Those who pay for monthly passes will be charged an extra $1.30 to $4.15, depending on the type of pass they purchase.
An outline of the fare rates published ahead of the board meeting includes that those who buy a single one-zone fare, for example, will pay $3.10, up from $3.05, as of Canada Day, while three-zone single fares will cost 15 cents more.
Day passes are going up to $11 for an adult fare and $8.65 for a concession pass. Concession passes are for teenagers aged 13 to 18, and for seniors 65 and older.
Holders of monthly adult passes will pay an extra $4.15 starting July 1 for three zones – a total of $185.20 per month – while a single-zone monthly pass is going up $2.30, to $102.55.
Those who take the West Coast Express should expect to pay between $3.75 and $8.05 more for an adult pass each month, depending on zones, and concession pass holders will see in increase of between $2.30 and $5.20.
Cash fares are also going up, with an adult one-, two- or three-zone fare increasing by 10 cents, a four-zone fare up 15 cents, and a five-zone fare up 20 cents.
Return cash fares will increase between 25 and 55 cents for adults, and 15 to 35 cents for concession fares.
In a presentation at the meeting, the board reminded those in attendance that a planned fare hike of 4.6 per cent in 2020 was brought to a halt by the pandemic, and that the increase last year was lower than initially planned.
This year's increase is lower, too, than was initially planned as the region continues to deal with the impacts of COVID-19.
