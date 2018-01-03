

CTV Vancouver





Andrew Robert Douglas Berry has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his young daughters, whose bodies were discovered on Christmas.

Officers found Aubrey Berry, 4, and her sister Chloe, 6, murdered after being called to an Oak Bay, B.C. apartment on the holiday.

The girls' 43-year-old father was also found in the apartment suffering from what were believed to be self-inflicted injuries. Police said he was charged after being released from hospital on Wednesday.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the double homicide.

The community of 18,000 people just east of Victoria on Vancouver Island was shaken by the crime. Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil in the girls' honour on Dec. 30 where they were remembered for their beaming smiles.

According to a family friend, the girls' mother Sarah Cotton contacted police when their father failed to deliver them on Christmas as planned.

"We're all just heartbroken for Sarah and ourselves too," said Trisha Lees.

Cotton and Berry were involved in a custody battle last year, where public court documents indicate Cotton raised concerns about Berry's parenting, including a handful of incidents where he allegedly acted aggressively towards her. One such incident resulted in a restraining order.

The double-homicide has also caught the province's attention, and B.C.'s child and youth representative has started to collect information about the sisters.

That office cannot begin interviewing witnesses or officially investigating until police and the coroner's service have finished their investigation.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Vancouver Island