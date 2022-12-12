Province requesting freeze to basic ICBC rates for 2 years

B.C.'s public auto insurer is asking to freeze basic insurance rates for the next two years, Premier David Eby announced Monday.

ICBC has requested no increases over that period through the B.C. Utlities Commission, the independent regulator responsible for approving rates for utilities and public auto insurance.

Mike Farnworth, the minister responsible for ICBC, said the freeze means the rates are as low as they were in 2014, and that if BCUC approves the move, there will have been no rate increase for five years.

After years of losses at the Crown corporation, the NDP government made sweeping changes, moving to a no-fault system.

While the province says drivers on average will save $400 a year, many people have raised concerns about not being able to sue for more benefits.

ICBC is expecting a loss this year, something Eby attributed to investment losses.

Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC, said the insurer could afford the rate freeze.

"The core of the business is doing well," said Jimenez.

He added that rates are about what's expected in the future, and aren't necessarily a reflection of what's happened in the past.