Province boosts website in hopes of connecting B.C. patients with family doctors

The province is upgrading a government website to improve access to family doctors for an estimated one million British Columbians without longitudinal healthcare providers.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, the Doctors of BC notified its members that the existing Health Connect Registry will expand by allowing family doctors to input and update information about how many patients they’re able to accept as space becomes available.

“Doctors will not be forced to increase their panel size,” notes the bulletin to members. “The final decision on whether a new patient is a good match is left with the physician and the patient.”

Sources tell CTV News a full-time general practitioner can have a patient panel between 800 and 2,500, depending on the complexity of their needs and how many regular appointments they require.

The province had negotiated a new payment model for family doctors last year, to better compensate them for time spent with patients and not just per visit.

The minister of health is holding a press conference to announce details about improving access to primary care at 2 p.m.