Province backtracks, brings back access to life-saving seizure medication for children in schools

For nearly six months, several families around British Columbia have been in a battle with the Ministry of Health to bring back a life-saving seizure medication in schools.

“We can either send our child to school and risk severe injury or even death, or we can keep our child home from school and he’s not entitled to an education like all other children are,” said Michelle Gaudet in an interview with CTV News in April.

Last spring, many families around the province were notified that school staff would no longer administer midazolam on their children in the case of a seizure.

Gaudet and other families started an awareness campaign, gaining the attention and support of the medical community including the BC Epilepsy Society. They also received more than 27,000 signatures on an online petition supporting their cause.

The provincial government defended the decision, with Health Minister Adrian Dix telling CTV News in April: “If you haven’t had a seizure for a year, your response to the medication as well is not clear."

“We have a plan, an approach that’s founded on the advice we get from the neurology group at BC Children’s Hospital," he added. "I’m not going to be changing that over that advice.”

But now, according to a letter sent to parents around the province, the Ministry of Health appears to be re-implementing access to the vital seizure medication.

“Going forward, non-medical school staff will continue to be able to administer seizure rescue medication,” reads a letter signed by Kristy Anderson, assistant deputy minister of the Hospital and Provincial Health Services Division.

“But it will not be attached to a nurses’ license as a delegated task. Non-medical school staff will instead be covered by Section 14 (b) of the Health Professions Act that allows for persons not designated as health professionals to give first aid or temporary assistance in an emergency.”

Some parents tell CTV News they’re happy with announcement, but say the frustrating battle should have been avoided.

“I think for a lot of parents whose children have epilepsy, this summer was very stressful,” said Gaudet.

“It’s been stressful to say the least,” said Rista Koffas, whose daughter suffers from seizures.

“They should really consult parents before making any changes.”

Though the letter indicates the medication will be available, there may be procedural changes to the process. Gaudet and other parents told CTV News they expect to receive more information in the coming days.