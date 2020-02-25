ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- Demonstrators who blocked all rail traffic in Sumas for some 16 hours have now ended their action in solidarity with other blockades impacting infrastructure in B.C. and Canada.

About a dozen supporters of Wet’suwe’ten hereditary chiefs set up large tents, about 10 feet by 10 feet wide, and an overnight camp at the railroad tracks on Vye Road just west of Sumas Way Monday afternoon. They dismantled their camp and signage by noon on Tuesday.

"We’re doing this in solidarity with other land defenders," said Maya Violet, a self-described member of the Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism.

"It’s part of the movement for indigenous solidarity," she said. "We’ve been stepping up our solidarity and support in part of this movement to cause economic disruption to the economy of Canada to speak the only language that decision-makers understand which is decisions that impact their bottom line."

CP Police were on hand and activists said they had asked them to leave but were doing so voluntarily so they could rest and gather their strength for more blockades in the coming days.

Protesters said they had also been involved in the blockade of railway tracks in Maple Ridge Monday, which had blocked the West Coast Express from transporting evening commuters eastward.