The Vancouver Aquarium is speaking out after launching a civil lawsuit against the city and the park board over the financial impact of the cetacean ban.

In a statement, Ocean Wise - the parent company for the aquarium – spoke of their commitment to the cetacean ban.

"We made a commitment in January 2018 to no longer display cetaceans in Stanley Park and we continue to honour that commitment, with the exception of any rescued whales or dolphins that may need emergent temporary care," the organization said in a statement.

"As this matter is currently before the B.C. Supreme Court, Ocean Wise is not in a position to provide additional details on this proceeding at this time."

A few dozen protesters converged on the aquarium Monday, blasting the aquarium for its lawsuit.

"It's really greedy to sue for lost profit when public outcry was the driving force behind the cetacean ban," said David Isbister, a protester.

He says the aquarium appears to be a victim of its own practices.

"We want them to drop the lawsuit because Vancouver residents and Vancouver taxpayers shouldn't be on the hook for what appears to be tens of millions over their own poor practices.

In its lawsuit, Ocean Wise says since the bylaw against cetaceans was passed, it's suffered a loss of attendance-based revenue, financial commitments from supporters, wasted money from its plan to upgrade its cetacean habitats and altered plans.

The organization says it suffered an approximate $4 million loss of revenue in 2017 and 2018 as admission rates dropped.

It also claims to have lost a major donation equal to $7.5 million for building its new Arctic exhibit and wrote off $2.2 million in costs incurred for planning the new habitat for cetaceans.

The aquarium blames those losses on the cetacean ban.

Ocean Wise says the lease it signed with the city says the Vancouver Park Board "will not interfere with the day-to-day administration" of the aquarium.

"As a result of the Bylaws Amendment, together with the City's acquiescence or failure to prevent the wrongful interference, the Vancouver Aquarium has suffered and continues to suffer loss and damage," the lawsuit reads.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In a statement, the park board says it is reviewing the claim with its legal team and considering its options.

