

CTV Vancouver





Pipeline opponents have once again managed to stop construction crews from getting to work at a Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

About a dozen protesters gathered outside the Westridge Marine Terminal before sunrise Wednesday to prevent work on the controversial twinning of the TransMountain pipeline.

Protesters said it's the ninth time they have managed to delay construction.

"We've been here for a while, and when we come, no one comes in through these gates," David Mivasair said. "We will do this as long as we need to. We expect that his project will get shut down one way or another."

Pipeline opponents said their intention is to cost the company money and show potential Kinder Morgan investors that the project is a risky venture.

Last week, Mounties served TransMountain protesters with a warrant and used a battering ram to enter an illegally parked camper and arrest two women inside.