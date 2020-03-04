Protest shuts down major Vancouver intersection
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 3:51PM PST Last Updated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 4:33PM PST
A protest shut down the intersection of West 49th Avenue and Cambie Street on Wednesday afternoon.
VANCOUVER -- A protest has closed the intersection of West 49th Avenue and Cambie Street in Vancouver at the beginning of the afternoon rush hour on Wednesday.
Police said the protest has closed the intersection in all directions and drivers are being warned to avoid the area.
There are reports on social media that protesters have also blocked the intersection of Mountain Highway and Keith Road in North Vancouver.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
RELATED IMAGES