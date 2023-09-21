'Property brother' Drew Scott joins Vancouver Giants ownership team

Vancouver native and "property brother" Drew Scott has made a new investment in his hometown – but it's not a piece of real estate.

Drew Scott, one half of the famous fraternal duo who have a series of popular shows on HGTV, has become part of the ownership group of the Vancouver Giants, according to a news release from the junior hockey team.

“My hometown holds a very special place in my heart, and the city has the best sports fans. I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute my expertise and use my platform to help accelerate the team’s growth and community impact,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott isn’t the first famous British Columbian to invest in the team. Michael Bublé is already a part-owner and says he's excited to welcome his long-time friend aboard.

“I love hockey so much, and it has been such a rewarding experience to be part of my favourite sport at a grassroots level," Bublé said in a media release.

"Drew brings a new level of excitement and visibility to the Giants. I’m excited to work alongside him as we continue to support our incredible city, the beautiful people, and the greatest game on earth.”

The team competes at the major junior level in the Western Hockey League and their home opener is scheduled for Friday at the Langley Events Centre. The last time the team won a championship was in 2007. The team has produced six first-round NHL draft picks.