VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Prominent member' of B.C. wine industry under sexual assault investigation

    The RCMP is investigating allegations that a 'prominent member of the South Okanagan wine industry' sexually assaulted a migrant worker from Mexico. Grapes are seen at a vineyard on September 18, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) The RCMP is investigating allegations that a 'prominent member of the South Okanagan wine industry' sexually assaulted a migrant worker from Mexico. Grapes are seen at a vineyard on September 18, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

    Mounties in the British Columbia Interior say they are investigating allegations of sexual assault against "a prominent member of the South Okanagan wine industry," and are appealing for potential victims or witnesses to come forward and speak with investigators.

    The RCMP's South Okanagan detachment is leading the investigation after allegations surfaced that the man sexually assaulted a migrant worker from Mexico, whom he employed.

    Investigators believe there may be other victims who have yet to speak with police, the RCMP said in a statement Friday.

    "Considering the seriousness of this allegation, and the potential for additional victims, police are reaching out to the community to speak with those who have yet to come forward,” B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said.

    "If you have been a victim, or have any information, we’re encouraging you to speak with us."

    The Mounties said Spanish-speaking officers are available to assist in the investigation in the event there are language barriers with potential victims or witnesses.

    "Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details are being released at this time," police said.

    Potential victims and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority

    There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Heavy fighting continues as UN official says Gaza has become 'uninhabitable'

    At least six people were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike on a home in the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have crammed into Rafah, one of the areas where Israel has told people to seek refuge. But Israeli forces continue to strike all parts of the besieged territory.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News