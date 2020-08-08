VANCOUVER -- Warning: The video embedded in this story contains profanity.

A customer at a Chinese restaurant in B.C.'s Interior was caught on video screaming obscenities and berating the restaurant's staff for allegedly taking too long with his order Friday night.

Facebook user Amanda Toms posted the 30-second clip, which she says was recorded at Chinese Garden restaurant near Blind Bay, B.C., on her page that evening.

In the video, the man can be heard screaming that he had ordered an hour ago and that the restaurant should tell customers that it can't take orders.

In response to something inaudible said by restaurant staff, he screams that he doesn't care anymore and has to go feed his two-year-old.

He also uses profanity throughout the short video, at one point screaming "fuck you" at the staff.

In her Facebook post, Toms writes:

"There are no words to describe how disgusting this behaviour is. A delay on food (on a Friday night at dinner time) is no excuse to treat people this way."

She adds that Chinese Garden is "a local gem" and says the owners are "wonderful people."

CTV News Vancouver called the restaurant to ask for an interview. The person who answered the phone thanked CTV News for the interest, but declined to be interviewed.

Salmon Arm RCMP say they were contacted about the video and opened a file on it.

"However, after speaking with the complainant and reviewing the video (which was posted online) there does not appear to have been a criminal offence committed," police said in an email.

They said their file on the matter has been concluded.