Vancouver

    • Pro-Palestinian protesters to 'call out' Vancouver mayor during vigil outside city hall

    A protest and vigil is scheduled for Thursday evening outside of Vancouver City Hall as the war between Israel-Hamas enters its 13th day.

    Local groups Samidoun Palestinians Prisoner Solidarity Network Vancouver and Palestinian Youth Movement posted on social media that the gathering, called “All out for Gaza,” will take place at 6 p.m.

    A Facebook post from the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network said the group intends to “call out” Mayor Ken Sim and other Vancouver officials for their support of Israel.

    Sim has been vocal about the city’s ongoing support for the Jewish community since the war began.

    He wrote in a statement ahead of the first pro-Palestinian rally that the city condemns hate and will not stand for glorifying the deaths of innocent Israelis.

    “There is no explanation for murder. There is no justification of terrorism. Hamas is a terrorist organization full stop,” read the statement.

    The mayor was also amongst the crowd at a rally for Israel in downtown Vancouver last week.

    Sim took to social media where he wrote, “we stand in solidarity with our Jewish friends and neighbours. We stand with all those mourning their loved ones stolen by an act of terrorism and violence. We stand with human decency in the face of evil. We stand with Israel.”

    On Thursday morning, Vancouver police told CTV News they’re aware of the protest and are deploying additional officers to ensure everyone’s safety.

    A second protest and march is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Vancouver Art Gallery. 

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News