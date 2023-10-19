Pro-Palestinian protesters to 'call out' Vancouver mayor during vigil outside city hall

A protest and vigil is scheduled for Thursday evening outside of Vancouver City Hall as the war between Israel-Hamas enters its 13th day.

Local groups Samidoun Palestinians Prisoner Solidarity Network Vancouver and Palestinian Youth Movement posted on social media that the gathering, called “All out for Gaza,” will take place at 6 p.m.

A Facebook post from the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network said the group intends to “call out” Mayor Ken Sim and other Vancouver officials for their support of Israel.

Sim has been vocal about the city’s ongoing support for the Jewish community since the war began.

He wrote in a statement ahead of the first pro-Palestinian rally that the city condemns hate and will not stand for glorifying the deaths of innocent Israelis.

“There is no explanation for murder. There is no justification of terrorism. Hamas is a terrorist organization full stop,” read the statement.

The mayor was also amongst the crowd at a rally for Israel in downtown Vancouver last week.

Sim took to social media where he wrote, “we stand in solidarity with our Jewish friends and neighbours. We stand with all those mourning their loved ones stolen by an act of terrorism and violence. We stand with human decency in the face of evil. We stand with Israel.”

On Thursday morning, Vancouver police told CTV News they’re aware of the protest and are deploying additional officers to ensure everyone’s safety.

A second protest and march is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Vancouver Art Gallery.