

CTV Vancouver





A convicted killer who walked away from a Mission, B.C. prison over the weekend has been apprehended.

Escapee Michael Douglas Sheets, 48, has been recaptured, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed on Twitter Tuesday morning.

No further details about the convict's arrest have been shared, including where he was found.

Staff at the minimum-security unit of Mission Institution realized Sheets was missing during a head count Saturday evening, triggering a manhunt for the killer.

He was convicted in the firebombing of a Calgary townhouse back in November 2014 that killed two young siblings and injured their mother. Sheets had been hired to torch the home as part of a love affair revenge plot.

Though Sheets’s arrest will likely be a relief to some who live in Mission and the surrounding cities, another convicted killer who escaped from the same prison in early August remains on the loose. John Norman Mackenzie, 57, was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

The Correctional Service has not commented on the circumstances of Sheets's escape, telling CTV News on Monday that staff at Mission Institution were too busy trying to find the two escapees to speak on the matter.