Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Williams Lake First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
Trudeau was welcomed to Williams Lake First Nation, located in the province's central Interior, in a ceremony Wednesday morning.
He's at the nation to meet with residential school survivors and other members of the community. Trudeau, along with the federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, will also meet with the chief of the nation and its council members and elders.
In those meetings, those involved hope to share the work that is being done and still needs to be done, as well as the personal experiences of those who attended the residential school in Williams Lake.
The chief of the nation, Willie Sellars, said previously that for him, the foundation of reconciliation is truth, and that the hope for Wednesday's meetings was sharing that truth.
Absent from the events of the day are the chiefs of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation, who said in a statement earlier this week that they would not attend or participate.
Instead, the chiefs wrote that they call on Trudeau, Minister Marc Miller and the leaders of Williams Lake First Nation to "commit to establishing a planning committee" for the investigation into potential burials at a former residential school that includes "leadership from all affected First Nations."
The chiefs said the school was attended by residents of six Tŝilhqot’in communities, and that all of its communities are impacted by the investigation into atrocities experienced at the site. They said the current investigation, which was the subject of a presentation two months ago, has not included all nations, despite requests for involvement.
"This site-investigation has already caused so much trauma in our communities. It only adds to the trauma when we are treated like bystanders to a process that affects our families and our communities so deeply. Nobody speaks for our Nation but us," said Nits'il?in (Chief) Joe Alphonse.
The presentation in January revealed results of an initial investigation at the site of St. Joseph's Mission Residential School, including that ground-penetrating radar had uncovered 93 "reflections."
Those reflections may indicate the remains of dozens of people as the area examined contained 50 potential burials that are not associated with known graves.
On Tuesday, Trudeau said he was looking forward to the meeting and engaging with the community on Canada's commitment to the goals of reconciliation.
"The discovery of unmarked graves at residential school sites across this country has highlighted for all Canadians the horrors of our past for which we all bear a certain responsibility, but it's also reawaken deep, deep wounds and trauma amongst Indigenous peoples," he said from Vancouver.
"We need to show that we are there with them, to walk with them on the path of healing and reconciliation and build a better future for us all."
The school in Williams Lake is one of several sites in Canada being examined.
Last year, a search prompted by the discovery of a child's rib bone found on the property of what was once Canada's largest residential school, uncovered what are believed to be approximately 200 unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. That investigation is still ongoing.
Since then, potential graves have been uncovered elsewhere, including at former residential school sites near the B.C. communities of Alert Bay and Port Alberni.
For support for residential school survivors or others, contact the Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society at 1-800-721-0066 or www.irsss.ca.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa and CTV National News' Melanie Nagy in Williams Lake
