VANCOUVER -- West Vancouver police are investigating after they say the department's new Pride crosswalk was defaced with tire markings.

Police say staff inside the station heard a "loud and sustained" tire squealing on Tuesday afternoon just after 4 p.m. Officers later found that someone had left tire marks across part of the rainbow crosswalk, which is located at 16th Street and Esquimalt Avenue.

The car left the area at a high rate of speed and was not located, according to police.

The vehicle was captured on CCTV footage, and investigators are now looking for a 1999 to 2004 black Ford Mustang. It has red racing stripes on the top and sides, as well as a roof spoiler and hood scoop.

Police believe there were two people inside the car.

"This is very upsetting," Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a statement. "For whatever reason, this person has chosen to leave a gesture of hate on a crosswalk that stands for the exact opposite."

Goodmurphy says they have had "nothing but support" from the community after the crosswalk was installed and believes that represents the majority.=

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.