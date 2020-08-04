VANCOUVER -- One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a potential drowning at an Abbotsford home Tuesday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was called shortly after 12:15 p.m. and that several paramedics were dispatched to the home.

The patient was taken to a local hospital and was then transported by air ambulance to a higher level of care hospital.

Reports from the scene suggest the incident may have involved a young child, but officials have not confirmed the age of the individual.