Advertisement
Potential drowning at Abbotsford home sends one person to hospital in serious condition
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 3:17PM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 4, 2020 3:41PM PDT
An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo.
VANCOUVER -- One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a potential drowning at an Abbotsford home Tuesday afternoon.
BC Emergency Health Services says it was called shortly after 12:15 p.m. and that several paramedics were dispatched to the home.
The patient was taken to a local hospital and was then transported by air ambulance to a higher level of care hospital.
Reports from the scene suggest the incident may have involved a young child, but officials have not confirmed the age of the individual.