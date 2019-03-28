

CTV News Vancouver





Another sports car driver has been dinged for zooming through Metro Vancouver at unreasonably fast speeds.

A police officer clocked a Porsche Cayman going 134 km/h down Nordel Way in Delta on Thursday morning, according to a tweet by the Delta Police Department.

That's a staggering 74 km/h over the posted limit.

"You guessed it, excessive speed violation ticket and the car has been impounded," the department said. "Slow down!"

Police across Metro Vancouver are all-too familiar with drivers flouting speed limits in luxury vehicles. Two supercars, including a 2017 Lamborghini Aventador, were recently impounded in Maple Ridge after officers caught them travelling 138 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The drivers involved in that incident, one of whom was a novice, were hit with $368 fines and three demerit points and their vehicles were impounded for a week.