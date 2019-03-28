Porsche driver caught going 74 km/h over the limit in Delta
A Porsche Cayman impounded Thursday morning in Delta after police clocked it going 74 km/h over the speed limit. (Twitter/Delta Police Department)
CTV News Vancouver
Another sports car driver has been dinged for zooming through Metro Vancouver at unreasonably fast speeds.
A police officer clocked a Porsche Cayman going 134 km/h down Nordel Way in Delta on Thursday morning, according to a tweet by the Delta Police Department.
That's a staggering 74 km/h over the posted limit.
"You guessed it, excessive speed violation ticket and the car has been impounded," the department said. "Slow down!"
Police across Metro Vancouver are all-too familiar with drivers flouting speed limits in luxury vehicles. Two supercars, including a 2017 Lamborghini Aventador, were recently impounded in Maple Ridge after officers caught them travelling 138 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
The drivers involved in that incident, one of whom was a novice, were hit with $368 fines and three demerit points and their vehicles were impounded for a week.