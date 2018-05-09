

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police have issued a public warning about "virtual kidnappings," a strange extortion scheme targeting young women from China.

Police said the victims, who are usually in Canada on a student visa, will receive a phone call either warning them there's a warrant out for their arrest in China, or asking for their help with an investigation being conducted by Chinese authorites.

The calls sometimes appear to come from the Chinese consulate.

Eventually, the callers convince them to produce a fake video "indicating they have been kidnapped or are the victim of another crime," police said. The young women are then told to go to a motel or short-term rental to hide, and the videos are used to extort money from their family.

"We want to remind all foreign students that the Chinese police will not arrest you in Canada, or ask you to take photos or videos of yourselves pretending to be the victim of crime," Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

"Legitimate contact from the Chinese authorities will be through your local police. We are here to help you. If you are confused or scared, reach out to your local police department in Canada."

Police received 20 reports of similar extortion attempts last year, and have received another two so far in 2018. Both the latest victims were targeted just last weekend.

Investigators said they suspect the people behind the "virtual kidnappings" are operating from outside the country, but their identities remain a mystery. The Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on the calls is asked to call the VPD or Crime Stoppers.