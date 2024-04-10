Police share video of distracted North Vancouver driver taking 15 seconds to notice them

Police in North Vancouver called out a distracted driver on social media Wednesday morning, posting video of a recent traffic stop in which the person behind the wheel took a full 15 seconds to notice an officer outside their window.

The driver's face is blurred in the video, which begins with an officer on a motorcycle pulling up alongside what appears to be a white Tesla.

After pointing out the phone in the driver's hand, the video begins playing the "Jeopardy!" theme and a timer appears. The officer honks his horn multiple times and briefly activates his siren to get the driver's attention, but to no avail.

Eventually, the officer knocks on the vehicle's passenger-side window.

"Hi. Pull over," the officer says once the driver finally notices him.

"March might have been Distracted Driving Awareness Month, but just because it’s April doesn’t mean we’re done looking for distracted drivers," North Vancouver RCMP said in their post.

While the post didn't specify where or when the video was recorded, Mounties confirmed to CTV News that the traffic stop occurred on Main Street near Mountain Highway around 4 p.m. on April 3.

Tickets for distracted driving can come with a $368 fine and four penalty points, according to the detachment, which said it issued 141 tickets for the offence in March, an average of more than 4.5 per day.