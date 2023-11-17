Police share suspect images in connection with 2022 Vancouver triple stabbing

Vancouver police have released photos of two suspects in a triple stabbing, more than a year after the violence took place, in hopes of generating new leads in the case.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Three people were stabbed and one person was assaulted when a fight broke out at a restaurant near Oak Street and West Broadway around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

At the time of the stabbings, police said there had been a "confrontation between two groups," adding that the victims were men in their 20s from White Rock who were in the city celebrating a birthday.

The incident was one of two that resulted in stab wounds to multiple victims in Vancouver early that morning. Two other people were stabbed on the Granville Strip shortly after the triple-stabbing.

At the time, police described each incident as "targeted," and also said they were unrelated.

The suspects in the Oak and Broadway stabbings fled the area before police arrived.

In a news release Friday, the Vancouver Police Department shared images of two men it believes were responsible for the triple-stabbing.

“Over the past year, a number of investigative steps have been done, including the execution of numerous search warrants, DNA testing of forensic evidence from the scene, witness interviews and a review of surveillance video,” said Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.

“Investigators haven’t been able to identify the two men involved in the crime, and are now turning to the public for their help.”

Police described the suspects as "South Asian men in their 30s with dark beards."

One of the suspects has a slim build and was wearing a dark baseball cap and a puffy vest over a crew-neck sweater, police said.

The other has "a heavy build" and was wearing a dark jacket on top of a white T-shirt.

Visintin said police believe the suspects and the victims did not know each other, and the stabbings resulted from a confrontation between the two groups inside the restaurant.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes either suspect or has information about the case to call the VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.