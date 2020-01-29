VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Chilliwack have arrested two men and seized more than 100 pounds of cannabis they say was being sold illegally.

The arrest and seizure stem from an investigation that began in December, according to a news release from the RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Police said the focal point of their investigation was a Quonset hut on a property in the 45000 block of Knight Road, not far from the Chilliwack Mall. They executed a search warrant on the building around 8 p.m. on Jan. 23.

In addition to the 100 pounds of cannabis, police said they seized cannabis-infused items, more than 1,000 packages labeled "Bareta" and containing "shatter," roughly half a kilogram of cocaine, 2.3 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms and pre-packaged prescription tablets.

Two 26-year-old men from Chilliwack were arrested during the search and later released from police custody.

Police said they would forward the evidence and circumstances of their investigation to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges under the Cannabis Act and the Controlled Drug and Substance Act.