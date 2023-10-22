Police seek witnesses to Burnaby head-on collision where impairment is suspected

Mounties in Burnaby are asking witnesses to come forward after a head-on collision early Sunday morning.

According to RCMP, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Willingdon Avenue near Still Creek Drive.

Police said a black Mercedes with three occupants driving north and a red Hyundai SUV with two occupants driving south collided. Cpl. Mike Kalanj told CTV News that the Mercedes crossed over the centre line and hit the Hyundai.

Mounties said the driver of the Hyundai was taken to hospital with what are “believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” but did not mention the condition of any of the other occupants.

“It is early in the investigation; however, impairment is suspected as a contributing factor,” RCMP said.

The Burnaby detachment is now asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video to contact investigators. Anyone who was in the area of Willingdon Avenue and Still Creek Drive between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. can call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

“Often witnesses leave the scene of a collision without speaking to police. We are asking anyone who witnessed this incident and didn’t speak to police to please contact our investigators,” Kalanj said in a news release issued Sunday.