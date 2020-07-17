VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford are asking the public for help locating a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in the city earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Monday in the 1600 block of Riverside Road, not far from Highway 1, according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body, police said. The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were told there had been a verbal altercation between two men, one of whom produced a large knife and stabbed the other. The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Matthew Roy, who police said is now wanted on a warrant and is facing charges of aggravated assault and breach of court conditions.

Police describe Roy as 5'9" tall with short, dark hair and a brown goatee. He weighs 161 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on Roy's whereabouts is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225. Police say anyone who encounters Roy should call 911 and should not approach him.