VANCOUVER -- Delta police say those visiting George Mackie Park might notice more officers in the area, after a man conducting indecent acts was spotted on one of the trails.

Police say two incidents were recently reported to them, both on Oct. 21.

The first report came in at about 5:15 p.m., when a woman said she saw a man masturbating on the trail between George Massey Library and North Delta Community Park.

The woman described the man as South Asian and wearing all black clothing. Police said there was a "delay" between her seeing the incident and reporting it to police, and nobody was seen in the area with that description.

Several hours later, at about 10 p.m., another woman contacted police about a man possibly masturbating in the park, near the library, close to the trees.

Police say she left the area and contacted police later on. She described the man as South Asian, about 5'7" and around 25 years old. The woman said the man was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans. Again, police couldn't find any suspect matching that description in the area.

"We're going to have a higher police presence in the area over the next while," Insp. Ciaran Feenan said in a news release issued Thursday.

"Please, if you spot anyone committing what you suspect is an indecent act, call 911 as soon as possible, so police can respond quickly."

Police say anyone visiting the park should take extra precautions, like walking with someone else and carrying a cellphone. Officers say they're still investigating the incidents.