Police investigating suspicious death of woman in Kelowna

Mounties in Kelowna are investigating a suspicious death that was discovered Sunday morning. (Castanet.net) Mounties in Kelowna are investigating a suspicious death that was discovered Sunday morning. (Castanet.net)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener