VANCOUVER -- Police in Delta say they were called to a home in their city around 9:30 a.m. Friday for what they describe as a "suspected home invasion."

The incident occurred in the 11400 block of 64 Avenue in North Delta, near its intersection with Knight Drive, according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.

Police said there was an "interaction" between the occupants of the home and the suspect, which resulted in minor injuries to both the suspect and one of the occupants.

Officers seized a weapon from the scene, and the suspect is now in custody, police said. They did not say what type of weapon was seized, nor did they provide any details about the suspect.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and they are working to determine the nature of the incident and the events that led to it. They said they don't believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411. Police are especially interested in video - such as from a dashboard camera - recorded in the area of the incident around the time it occurred.