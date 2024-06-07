Police investigating 'series of alleged indecent acts' near Coquitlam middle school

Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in "a series of alleged indecent acts" near a middle school in their city.

The incidents were reported between May 27 and June 4 around Maillard Middle School on Rochester Avenue, according to a news release issued by Coquitlam RCMP Friday.

Asked how many indecent acts had been reported during that time frame, Mounties told CTV News via email that there had been three.

The incidents occurred between noon and 2 p.m., both "around and on school property," police said.

"The suspect has not approached any persons," the RCMP release reads. "Investigators believe that these incidents have been committed by the same unknown person."

Police described the suspect as a white man in his late teens or early 20s with "dirty blond to light brown short, curly hair." He stands between 5'9" and 6' tall, with a slim build and stubble around his chin.

He has been seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, sweatpants, slide sandals and a black backpack, according to police.

"We understand that these incidents are very concerning and can be traumatic to everyone involved," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, in the release. "We are asking anyone who may have information, video surveillance or dash-cam or may have seen something suspicious around Maillard Middle School between the times of 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to contact our investigators."

Mounties added that they're working with School District 43 on the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-14236, police said.