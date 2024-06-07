Police investigating 'series of alleged indecent acts' near Coquitlam middle school
Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in "a series of alleged indecent acts" near a middle school in their city.
The incidents were reported between May 27 and June 4 around Maillard Middle School on Rochester Avenue, according to a news release issued by Coquitlam RCMP Friday.
Asked how many indecent acts had been reported during that time frame, Mounties told CTV News via email that there had been three.
The incidents occurred between noon and 2 p.m., both "around and on school property," police said.
"The suspect has not approached any persons," the RCMP release reads. "Investigators believe that these incidents have been committed by the same unknown person."
Police described the suspect as a white man in his late teens or early 20s with "dirty blond to light brown short, curly hair." He stands between 5'9" and 6' tall, with a slim build and stubble around his chin.
He has been seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, sweatpants, slide sandals and a black backpack, according to police.
"We understand that these incidents are very concerning and can be traumatic to everyone involved," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, in the release. "We are asking anyone who may have information, video surveillance or dash-cam or may have seen something suspicious around Maillard Middle School between the times of 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to contact our investigators."
Mounties added that they're working with School District 43 on the investigation.
Anyone with information should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-14236, police said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that spanned over four decades.
Spelling the end of an era: How Pat Sajak made an imprint in Canada
Ontario entrepreneur, rapper and self-described religious viewer, Bishop Brigante, will tune in and try to solve the Hangman-style puzzles as game show host Pat Sajak takes his last spin on the Wheel of Fortune.
Common low-calorie sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke, study finds
A low-calorie sweetener called xylitol used in many reduced-sugar foods and consumer products such as gum and toothpaste may be linked to nearly twice the risk of heart attacks, stroke and death in people who consume the highest levels of the sweetener, a new study found.
McMaster pediatric surgery chief says deaths after tonsil surgery 'very rare'
The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are 'tragic' and 'very rare.'
BREAKING No parole for 25 years for B.C. teen's killer, who covered ears as victim's dad spoke at sentencing
Ibrahim Ali has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years in the 2017 murder of a B.C. teenager.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
4 hospitalized after small plane crashes in suburban Denver yard after trying to land on street
Four people were hospitalized in serious to critical condition after a small plane crashed into the front yard of a suburban Denver home after trying to land in the street, authorities said.
Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union
The union that represents 9,000 CBSA workers said Friday they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues.
Prince William is usher at wedding of aristocrat the Duke of Westminster
The wedding of 33-year-old Hugh Grosvenor, one of Britain's wealthiest landowners, to his partner Olivia Henson, 31, is one of the high-society events of the year in Britain.
Vancouver Island
-
U.S. Coast Guard responding to reported plane crash off Vancouver Island
U.S. officials are investigating "reports of a plane crash" in the Salish Sea on Friday.
-
B.C. to replace fleet of air ambulances by next fall, Premier David Eby says
British Columbia will be replacing its fleet of air ambulance planes by the fall of next year, Premier David Eby said.
-
BREAKING
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Rare June snowfall hits Fort McMurray on Friday
From fires to flurries, it’s been quite the spring in Fort McMurray. Just weeks after parts of the city were evacuated due to wildfires, the area was hit with a rare June snowfall Friday morning.
-
'This is the right time': Edmonton rapper Cadence Weapon updates lyrics for McDavid song for 2024 Stanley Cup run
Oilers excitement knows no bounds as fans cheer from all over the world, but one Edmonton-born rapper's fandom goes beyond the cheers.
-
Elks alumni signing autographs have won 68 Grey Cups in Green and Gold between them
Shhhhhhh! Don't tell thieves there will potentially be thousands upon thousands of dollars worth of jewellry to steal on Saturday between noon and 1:30 at the Commonwealth Stadium fieldhouse.
Calgary
-
Ticketholders for Calgary Banksy exhibition left in the dark as event date arrives with no show
The rescheduled dates for an art exhibit featuring works from the artist ‘Banksy’ have arrived, but ticketholders say they still have not received any information from the company putting the show on.
-
'We have to do our part': Calgary businesses reduce water usage amid restrictions
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
-
2 cubs belonging to white grizzly die after being struck on Trans-Canada Highway in Yoho National Park
Two baby cubs of a beloved white grizzly were killed Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in Yoho National Park.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
-
Lethbridge veterans mark the 80th anniversary of Battle of Normandy
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
-
High winds, warm temperatures result in fire ban for Lethbridge's river valley
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Winnipeg
-
'How much is a life worth?' Winnipeg's cycling community outraged following fatal hit-and-run
Winnipeg's cycling community is outraged following the hit-and-run death of a 61-year-old cyclist on Wellington Crescent on Thursday.
-
Brandon Walmart fire being investigated as arson: police
Brandon authorities are investigating a Friday morning blaze at a popular chain store that is believed to be arson.
-
‘It makes us even stronger’: How a threat led to food trucks pulling out of Pembina Valley Pride March and Rally
A Manitoba pride march and rally is serving up a message of love and acceptance after a food truck vendor set to take part in the event was threatened this week.
Regina
-
With Canada's rent now higher than ever, Sask. is seeing some of the largest increases
With Canada's average rent now higher than it has ever been, significant year-over-year increases in Saskatchewan are being seen as a major factor.
-
Man charged after hit and run in Regina that sent woman to hospital
A Moose Jaw man has been charged in a collision in Regina that sent a pedestrian to hospital on Thursday.
-
Sask. government calls on Ottawa to restrict AI voice cloning
Saskatchewan is calling on the federal government to implement restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for voice cloning in unsolicited communications.
Saskatoon
-
Judge rules evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case is admissible
A Saskatoon judge has ruled a woman’s admission to consuming drugs before a fatal crash can be used in her trial.
-
-
Toronto
-
BREAKING
-
-
Montreal
-
Legault to create Quebec committee in bid to seek more autonomy from Ottawa
The National Assembly spring session in Quebec City is over, but, before the summer break, Premier Francois Legault announced a new commission that will look at how to strengthen Quebec powers within Canada.
-
La Fontaine tunnel project delayed by a year; Quebec says work 'more complex' than expected
The projected end date for renovations on Montreal's Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel will be postponed by a year — in 2027 — because the 'work has been more complex than we expected,' Quebec's transport minister said Friday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal thunderstorm watch ends; storms still possible for Grand Prix weekend
A thunderstorm watch for Montreal ended early Friday evening but there is still a chance of some rain during Gran Prix weekend.
Ottawa
-
-
Quebec man among Canada's most wanted list could be in Ottawa, police warn
The Ottawa Police Service is warning residents of the possibility that a Quebec man who's among Bolo program's top 25 most wanted suspects could be in Ottawa.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 appeal dismissed as Ontario's new housing bill receives Royal Assent
The Glebe Community Association's legal challenge to the City of Ottawa's redevelopment of Lansdowne Park has been halted by the Ontario government new housing legislation designed to cut red tape and build homes faster.
Atlantic
-
Mi'kmaq First Nation to become majority owner of 2 shipyards in Nova Scotia
A First Nation in Nova Scotia is purchasing two shipyards in the province, saying the acquisitions will position the band to compete for federal contracts, including those from the Defence Department.
-
Rental rates in Halifax continue to rise, average asking price nearly doubles national increase
According to the study, data gathered show the average rental asking price in Nova Scotia jumped by 17.1 per cent, year over year, nearly doubling the national average that increased by 9.3 percent
-
'It's special': Hockey hopefulls gather in Moncton for two-day QMJHL draft
The Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League entry draft starts Friday night at Moncton’s Avenir Centre and, for the first time, it’s a two-day event.
London
-
One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
-
London’s plan to crackdown on 'renovictions' sparks war of words between tenant and landlord groups
A tenants’ advocacy group believes the draft licensing by-law prepared by city staff is a good step towards preventing so-called ‘renovictions.’
-
'Agrifood in Ontario has never been better': New minister looking to bolster food production
Less than two years after winning his first provincial election, Rob Flack is now a minister in Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.
Kitchener
-
Family of Joshua Tarnue still seeking answers following alleged killer’s arrest
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
-
Viral video sparks debate about shopping cart etiquette
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. Many are now weighing in on the debate.
-
Kitchener woman shares challenges of living on disability benefits
A woman in Kitchener living on disability benefits is sharing just how hard the process is, and hoping more can be done to help.
Northern Ontario
-
SNOLAB says workers have agreed to new collective agreement
SNOLAB confirms 52 striking workers agreed to a new collective agreement, ending a strike that lasted almost one month.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
-
Group that shot two moose from motorboat in northern Ont. fined $27K
Three people from Kapuskasing and Val Rita in northern Ontario have been fined and banned from hunting for 26 years for moose hunting violations in 2023.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.